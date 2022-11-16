BJP lured even Kavitha, reveals KCR

Hyderabad: While expressing anger at the BJP for their poaching spree and the conspiracies of toppling governments, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday revealed that the Saffron party leaders had even targeted his daughter MLC K Kavitha to switch the party. The TRS chief expressed confidence of winning 95 seats in the next elections.

According to sources, the chief minister made these revelations in the party's legislature and state executive meeting held at the Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday. The chief minister said that there was a need to fight against the conspiracies of the BJP, which has been trying to topple governments.

"The BJP leaders have asked my daughter Kavitha to change the party. Is there anything more miserable than this? They tried to do the same in Telangana and got caught. We need to fight it out with BJP and thwart their conspiracies. If they talk about luring, you should go all out against them," said the chief minister according to sources. The chief minister said that law would take its own course in the poaching case. He informed that MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy informed him about the attempts to poach.

Ruling out going for an early poll, the TRS chief expressed confidence of winning 95 seats in the next elections. "We are going to win 95 seats and if we strive hard, we can add ten more. There are ten months left for the elections hence all should be with the people and inform them about the schemes of the government. The MLAs need to have the list of beneficiaries of various government schemes," said the TRS chief. He asked the ministers not to restrict to their constituencies and wanted them to keep a track of other constituencies. He also made it clear that the sitting members would be getting priority in the tickets. He said that the coming ten months were crucial and wanted the leaders to focus and be available to the people.

Sources said that the TRS chief cautioned the party leaders not to talk to the media after the meeting stating that they would know who has talked to whom. The MLAs were asked to deposit their phones outside the meeting hall. He also asked the party leaders not to get involved in unwanted controversies. The MLAs should not get influenced with the luring by opposition parties.

The TRS chief introduced the party's newly elected MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar to the members and congratulated the party leaders for the victory. He wanted the leaders to maintain the same strategy of working with unity. About 10 members skipped the meeting. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav had a brief stay and left the meeting as he was injured.