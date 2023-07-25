BJP Mahadhrana on double bedroom housing postponed

Live
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 25
- Significance of acquiring managerial skills highlighted
- Tirupati: Road infra in pilgrim city gets big boost
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 25 2023
- New Trust Board members of Anjaneya Swamy temple take oath
- Visakhapatnam: Rain throws normal life out of gear in city
- Beautician course for women launched
- Dispute Over Installation Of Ambedkar Statue: Ex-MP lauds Dalits for patience
- SFI demands distribution of textbooks
- Island villagers jittery over flood threat
Hyderabad: The State BJP postponed its Mahadhrana scheduled on July 25, at Indira Park.In a statement on Monday, the State party secretary Dugyala Pradeep Kumar said that the protest was to highlight the State government’s laxity in the allocation of double-bedroom houses for the poor and the BRS’s failure to deliver on its electoral promise. However, as the weather forecast projected heavy rains for the next three days in Telangana, including Hyderabad city, it was decided to postpone the protest to ensure no inconvenience will be caused to ordinary people. A new date for organising the Mahadharna would be decided and announced soon, he added.
