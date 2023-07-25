BJP Mahadhrana on double bedroom housing postponed

Hyderabad: The State BJP postponed its Mahadhrana scheduled on July 25, at Indira Park.In a statement on Monday, the State party secretary Dugyala Pradeep Kumar said that the protest was to highlight the State government’s laxity in the allocation of double-bedroom houses for the poor and the BRS’s failure to deliver on its electoral promise. However, as the weather forecast projected heavy rains for the next three days in Telangana, including Hyderabad city, it was decided to postpone the protest to ensure no inconvenience will be caused to ordinary people. A new date for organising the Mahadharna would be decided and announced soon, he added.