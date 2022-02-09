BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao slams Revanth, Harish for criticising PM Modi

Hyderabad: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao lashed out at TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and State Health Minister T Harish Rao for making inappropriate and misleading statements about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said that the language the TPCC chief used to address Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar reflects his Samskaram (culture). "We can also use such language. But, it's not in our culture," he said. He asked Revanth to recollect the fate of Congress leaders like Ahmed Patel and Mani Shankar Iyer who had used abusive language making a personal attack on Modi.

He advised the TPCC chief not to make hasty remarks for media attention. Taking strong exception to the Congress leader calling that Modi does not even know alphabets, Raghunandan Rao asked where did Reventh Reddy study? The TPCC chief was totally ignorant about the Indian Constitution, he alleged.

He alleged that the Congress party which had placed the Bill for the creation of separate Telangana had tried to run away from getting it passed in the Parliament. It was not BJP, but it was Congress that played games on the issue of creating Telangana, he said.

The Dubbaka MLA said that Prime Minister Modi had only highlighted how Congress had failed to adhere to the parliamentary practices and conventions in passing the Bill to create the Telangana State, but he was not against the creation of Telangana, he pointed out. Similarly, taking a dig at Harish Rao, he alleged that the TRS party which was responsible for the death of 1,200 people was trying to blame Modi. Raghunandan Rao said that the abuses of TRS leaders would be taken as blessings. "From four, we will win double-digit seats and will bring BJP to power in Telangana," he said.