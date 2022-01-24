BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao targets govt for neglecting city development

Hyderabad: The BJP Dubbak MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Sunday targeted the State government, alleging that the it was ignoring the development of the twin cities. He said that he was ready to hold a debate on the issue of development of the twin cities with Industries Minister KTR.

He made these remarks after inaugurating a free medical camp at Indira Nagar Colony of Balanagar division.

Rao alleged that the GHMC authorities had not allotted house numbers to residents of Indira Nagar even after 30 years. Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao promised to build one lakh double-bedroom houses, he charged that KCR had retracted from his statement.

He told KTR that he would be able to find problems of residents of the State capital if he visited the colony.