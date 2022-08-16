BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao targets Min Srinivas over firing incident

Hyderabad: Telangana Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA Raghunandan Rao on Monday questioned the Minister V Srinivas Goud over firing during the recently held freedom rally.

Rao demanded Goud's expulsion from the cabinet. The BJP MLA asked whether the Minister had the licence to operate the gun. "What warranted him to fire in a crowded place?" he asked.

Referring to the Minister's claim that he used rubber bullets while firing, the Raghunandan Rao sought clarification from Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendra Reddy regarding the incident. In case there is no response from the DGP, Rao threatened to move the High Court.

The Dubbaka MLA questioned the police as to whom it was trying to protect, stating that as per rule the gun should have been confiscated by now. Rao also stressed that a case should be filed against the Minister for firing in public.

Addressing the media, Rao said that the DGP's silence over the issue is sending out the wrong message. He further added that the weapon must be sent for testing at a forensic lab.