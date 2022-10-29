BJP moves HC; lodges complaint with ED

Hyderabad: State BJP general secretary Gujjala Premender Reddy has filed a petition in the State High Court seeking a special investigation team (SIT) probe into the poaching of TRS MLAs case; or hand over the investigation to the CBI.

According to the BJP, the petition has been filed as it is not confident that the investigation of the case registered at Moinabad Police Station (FIR No. 455/2022) will be carried out impartially.

Reddy argued that a case was registered by the police. They arrested Ramachandra Bharati, Simhayaji and Nandakumar.

However, the allegations made by Rohit Reddy. who was the main complainant. to the police were untrue.

The principal secretary, DGP, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Rajendranagar ACP and Moinabad SHO have been included as defendants. The BJP leader alleged that the case was filed with political malice to paint BJP in bad light in the wake of the ruling party fearing defeat in the Munugodu by-poll.

Reddy also alleged that a false case was registered with the encouragement of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He questioned the procedure the police adopted and informed the media only after the four MLAs were escorted to met the CM at Pragati Bhavan.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao explaining the sequence of events in the case, sought an investigation by the ED. In a complaint lodged with ED on Friday, he said that the Cyberabad Police had captured a gang of three for attempting to bribe the legislators belonging to the ruling party.

According to media reports, the gang offered Rs 400 crore to MLAs to sabotage the party to which they belong. However, the police reports do not reveal any cash captured or seized from those arrested Besides, the court concerned refused to remand the accused as the police have failed to prove any crime or money transactions which were popularly publicised. "Claims are made of seizing huge sums of money, but, the FIRs do not reveal details.

Rao said as per the government's policy none is allowed to carry more than Rs 2 lakh in cash. Carrying large sums shall be construed as money laundering which is prohibited

Against this backdrop, the BJP MLA said, the entire sequence has been unveiled by the local politicians and public servants. "Together they enacted in a cinematic sequel to blemish the leadership of the national party to which he belongs", he added.

He requested the ED to probe the whole sequences in depth and unearth the truth in the interest of justice as the local officials are working as if they are mechanical tools obeying instructions promoted by politics.