BJP MP Aravind will not get even deposits in ensuing election: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao has predicted that BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind, who represents Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, will not get even deposits in the ensuing election.
The people of Nizamabad have already decided to cast their votes against Dharmapuri Aravind. No matter where he contests, his deposit will be lost, KTR said.
Addressing a public meeting here after taking part in several development programmes in the district on Wednesday, the Minister said that in Telangana, the facilities at towns and villages were being improved drastically and under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the industries and IT companies were rushing to the district headquarters.
During the last 60 years, the IT hubs did not come to the second tier cities in Telangana. But, today the situation has changed completely and IT hubs are coming to the districts to launch their operations, KTR said.
Earlier, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao inaugurated the IT Tower in Nizamabad. 15 companies have commenced their operations at the state-of-the-art 55,000 sqft building.
On the occasion, the IT Minister also inaugurated the TASK centre, and RGUKT Basara’s Innovation Hub located in the building.
On the occasion, the Minister said that Telangana’s journey to enhance the IT landscape in Tier-II/Tier-III towns would take another significant step forward with the inauguration of the Nizamabad IT Tower.
Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K R Suresh Reddy, MLAs Bajireddy Govardhan, Ganesh Bigala, Jeevan Reddy and Shakil Aamir Mohammed, Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce, Jayesh Ranjan, TSIIC MD EV Narasimha Reddy; CEO of IT Investment, Vijay Rangineni; CEO of TASK Shrikant Sinha; Vice Chancellor of RGUKT Basara, Professor. V. Venkata Ramana and others were present at the occasion.