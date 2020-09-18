BJP peddling false narrative on Deccan history: Muslim groups

Hyderabad: Taking offence to the way the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its affiliates celebrated the Telangana Liberation Day, some Muslim groups held parallel meetings in the city recalling the events that transformed the political landscape forever.

While some termed Telangana liberation movement a 'false narrative' as the Razakars did not belong to a particular community, others questioned the narrative if the Nizam was ruthless then why was he made the 'Rajpramukh' (Governor) of the State?

"In fact, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is now enjoying the infrastructure and official buildings constructed by the Nizam. He should announce an award in Nizam's name to prove that he is secular," said Mushtaq Malik, president of Tehreek Muslim Shaban and former president of Telangana Muslim JAC, during a programme organised at his office in Malakpet.

Similarly, leaders of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), who announced their decision to contest the upcoming elections to Greater Hyderabad municipality, termed the movement a false narrative of history and called it malicious and arbitrary.

"The role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, is being communalised by saffron brigade to suit their fascist agenda intoxicating people with hate, which not only binds but also blinds people, which is no less than a treason.

Ironically, Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which never allowed tricolour to be hoisted on Hedgewar Bhavan till 2001, wants to hoist it on September 17, to mark the day as Hyderabad Liberation Day," wondered, Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson of MBT.