BJP rules out any truck with BRS

Hyderabad: The BJP will not have any understanding explicitly or implicitly with the ruling BRS in Telangana in the ensuing Assembly and Parliament elections, party national president J P Nadda is learnt to have told the state leaders during the BJP southern states regional consultative meeting held here on Sunday. Party organising secretary BL Santosh and joint organising secretary Siva Prakash were also present in the day-long meeting attended by state presidents and state party in-charges from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Goa.

The party reportedly told them that the party now has a wide presence in all the southern states of the country and that there was a marked change among the people towards the BJP in states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu and even Kerala. It is being said that there is a possibility of change in Karnataka state president also.



They took stock of the state-wide status reports of party's organisational strengths in the Opposition-ruled states among the southern states presented by the state party presidents and state in-charges.

Nadda has felicitated the newly-appointed Telangana state president and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy in the meeting. And during the discussion on the party status in Telangana and Tamil Nadu, the issue of dynastic politics figured prominently.

The national leaders and the state leadership of the party are on the same page that the ruling party in Telangana has been conspiring with certain quarters to spread false propaganda against the BJP to checkmate its growing traction among different sections of the people in the state.

During the discussion on the party status in the meeting, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai presented the issues concerning the state and the issue of 'DMK Files' against the ruling DMK party's dynastic politics and allegations of corruption. Nadda is said to have appreciated Annamalai for his work.

Regarding Kerala, the national leaders pointed out that there is a positive change towards the party among the people. The issue of how to convert the same during the ensuing elections was deliberated during the meet.

Sources said that the state presidents were asked to prepare a roadmap of each southern state identifying the potentially winning seats and how to further strengthen the party organisation and strategies to counter the Opposition narratives against the party, its policies and its development agenda.