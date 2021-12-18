BJP should come to power in Telangana for people's sake, says Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, taking an apparent dig at TRS, stated that regional parties act like private limited companies only to benefit their family members, and it's time the BJP comes to power in Telangana at least for the sake of its people. Addressing a three-day training programme of the party here on Friday, Eatala said that the regional parties work for their selfish interests and the well-being of their families and does not bother about the people's welfare.

Stating that economic situation in the State under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's rule has gone for a toss, the Huzurabad MLA said, "Every yet-to-born child in Telangana has Rs 1 lakh debt burden on its head. Month after month, the State is facing difficulty even in providing a nutritious meal to the children at Anganwadi centres.

It is not in a position to clear the mess charges of school children in social welfare hostels." Stressing on the importance of chalking out an effective strategy while inviting new forces into the party fold, he said, "There is an unprecedented political realignment taking shape in Telangana. People are aware and, what all that one need is to give them confidence." At Koheda, the MLA vowed to avenge CM KCR, saying that he knew how the TRS chief spins his strategies. "There is no place for dictatorship and autocratic governance, and people have proved how they teach a lesson against it in the elections held during the emergency," he reminded. He found fault with CM KCR with related to paddy procurement issue and said that people in Telangana were not in a position to believe his lies.