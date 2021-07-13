BJP slams CM over Musi beautification project

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over Musi River Beautification Project. He alleged that the CM's promises on the project had turned out to be "writings on water".

He made the observations while addressing a party rally demanding completion of the project at the earliest.

The rally was held from Moosarambagh crossroads to Moosarambagh bridge. Former MLA Chintha Ramachandra Reddy, BJP central district president Gautam Rao, Ranga Reddy urban party president Sama Ranga Reddy and several corporators took part. The leaders inspected the Musi river as part of the rally. Addressing the gathering, Prabhakar alleged that the Musi River Front Development Board had been turned into a political platform by the government. He charged that several irregularities were taking place in the board. The party would raise its voice against the irregularities along with the city corporators, he said. Adding that the beautification work was not progressing even after seven years, the ex-MLA alleged that the government had not constructed even a single sewage treatment plant even after promising to spend Rs 5,000 crore on the project.