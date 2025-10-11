BJP TG leadership convenes strategy meet on JH bypoll

Hyderabad: A crucial meeting was convened at the BJP Telangana State Office under the leadership of State President N. Ramchander Rao, bringing together senior party leaders from eight districts of Bhagyanagaram to deliberate on the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election. The session held on Friday focused on strengthening the party’s grassroots machinery, refining electoral strategy, and ensuring booth-level coordination.

Addressing the gathering, Ramchander Rao emphasized the importance of collective effort and discipline among party cadres. “Every leader and worker must work in coordination to secure BJP’s victory,” he asserted, outlining the roadmap for the campaign.

The BJP President took the opportunity to critique both the Congress and BRS governments for their alleged failures in governance, particularly in Hyderabad. He accused the previous BRS regime of turning the city into a “city of tragedy” despite promises of global transformation, and lambasted the current Congress government for its neglect of infrastructure, citing poor maintenance of roads and drainage systems, and the lack of planning during floods and heavy rains.

Highlighting recent civic tragedies, Rao pointed to the deaths of children due to open manholes and six fatalities from electric shock in Ramanthapur, attributing these to administrative negligence. He condemned both Congress and BRS for aligning with the Majlis for vote bank politics, stating that such alliances compromise the city’s development.

Rao also raised concerns over religious and land-related decisions, alleging attempts to convert Defense Department lands for a Muslim cemetery while Hindu temples face demolition. “It is unfortunate that Hindus lack protection,” he said, adding that Congress and BRS lack the moral authority to speak on Jubilee Hills’ development.

He said announcing that the party’s candidate for Jubilee Hills will be revealed within two to three days and called upon all BJP workers to unite and deliver a victory as gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.