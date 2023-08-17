Live
BJP to counter BRS 500 lies with ‘Manifesto Mosalu’
Ridiculing the BRS leaders for releasing a CD with '100 lies of BJP', Telangana BJP spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao on Wednesday said BRS working president KT Rama Rao released it without seeing the contents. The party will bring out a CD on BRS 'Manifest Mosalu', he said here.
Hyderabad: Ridiculing the BRS leaders for releasing a CD with '100 lies of BJP', Telangana BJP spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao on Wednesday said BRS working president KT Rama Rao released it without seeing the contents. The party will bring out a CD on BRS 'Manifest Mosalu', he said here.
In a statement Rao said the BRS leaders’ attempt was nothing but mud-slinging politics.
‘They have mentioned all lies and tried to malign the BJP politically. It is strange that the BRS forgets it was in power in the State. The BJP is not in power in Telangana.
"It is as if we are in power and we have not fulfilled our promise here. You are in power; you have made promises and are doing mud-sliding politics against the BJP. It is like 'UltaChor Kotwal ko daten'," quipped Rao.
The BJP leader said if at all a CD has to be brought out, it should be against BRS with 500 lies or 'BRS Manifesto Mosalu'. "We will bring out this with facts because BRS has brought this without facts," said Rao, adding it will not work against BJP because people will not believe them.
Rao said the Centre has given thousands of km of National Highways, but there is no mention of that in the CD. The Centre also sent money directly to sarpanches but there is no mention.