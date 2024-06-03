BJP to work for aspirations of separate statehood struggles: Dr K Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha national president and Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman questioned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, saying the 10 years of state formation celebrations without giving due recognition to those who sowed the seeds for the separate statehood and fought for it in 1969.

After felicitating the Telangana activists who participated in the first phase of the statehood movement in 1969, he said, "Hundreds of those who fought in the first phase of separate Telangana movement are alive. The Telangana society will treat the celebrations as individual or party celebrations without giving them due recognition to their struggles and sacrifices," he added. Questioning the moral standing of Revanth Reddy and his role during the second phase of the separate Telangana movement, he said that those who have battled for the state were not asking for wealth or positions. Instead, they are witness to the success of the formation of separate Telangana for which they had started the movement in 1969. They wanted due recognition in the history of the struggle for separate statehood.

The dream of Telangana was realised. However, the objectives "Water, Funds and Jobs" remained elusive in the last 10 years. Earlier, the BRS had looted the state after coming to power. Now, Congress doing the same. However, the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership committed to Viksit Telangana for Vikasit Bharat.

Machineni Kishan Rao said that Union Home Amit Shah and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy agreed in principle to develop a 100-acre Smriti Vanam. To showcase the sacrifices and struggles for separate Telangana and stress on realising it, as it will inspire the future generations. Earlier in the morning, Dr Laxman hoisted the national flag at the state party office, marking the 10th anniversary of the Telangana formation day.