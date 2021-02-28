BJP victory in MLC polls imminent: Javadekar

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said that the victory of BJP candidates and sitting MLC N Ramchander Rao is imminent. Speaking on "The role of a graduate in building Atmanirbhar Bharat" organised in support of party contestant of Hyderabad- Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar graduates' constituency, Javadekar said, "The increasing attack and criticism mounted against Ramchander Rao, itself is an indication that the ruling TRS, the chief minister and its minister are scared of the BJP and Rao. If he returns to the Council, he would be enough to give a tough time questioning the government."

Appreciating voters' support for the BJP's victory in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Javadekar said, "the ruling party was taught a lesson in Dubbaka. If there is anything left, the people had shown it during the GHMC elections."



"While the difference of votes between the TRS and BJP is slender, at the same time, the saffron party has doubled its voting percentage while other parties' percentage fell drastically," he said.

"People see a good candidate in elections to vote. If there are more than one good candidate then they will have to see the best party. If there is more than one good party, then, the voters should look for the policies and principles. Adding, on all the three counts it is the BJP and its candidates that fit the bill," he said.

As a candidate, Ramchander Rao being an advocate as well as a leader has been serving people. Unlike TRS which is a family party, for BJP, it is the entire party that is a family. When it comes to principles, Prime Minister Modi's vision and BJP's principle has been "Nation First", he said.

Explaining at length the welfare programmes and social security initiatives to empower the poor, farmers as well as lending a hand holding for the middleclass and entrepreneurs, Javadekar asked the party cadre to realize that the Graduates' MLC constituency elections are different from the Parliament and Assembly elections. He asked the cadre to go to every voter and ensure that they come and vote on the election day.

The Union Minister said that people started making BJP candidates win across the country as they see a corruption-free government, a strong and emerging nation under the leadership of Modi. He referred to how the country has been put back on the tracks of positive growth in the last three months. The hike in the petroleum prices was due to the prevailing international situation, he added.







