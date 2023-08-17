Live
BJP will expose BRS, Cong, AIMIM in coming days: BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam
Hyderabad: Alleging corruption and family rule by the ruling BRS in Telangana, BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam on Thursday said the saffron...
Hyderabad: Alleging corruption and family rule by the ruling BRS in Telangana, BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam on Thursday said the saffron party, with its focus on "zero-tolerance towards corruption and development", is the alternative in the state.
He also alleged that there is an "unholy alliance" between the BRS, Congress and AIMIM, and that the BJP will "expose" them in the coming days. Referring to allegations against BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy scam, he claimed that the sword of arrest is hanging over her head. "BJP does not interfere in the functioning of investigation agencies but its policy is zero-tolerance towards corruption," he claimed.
"Whether it is a land-related scam or a scam related to projects, this government has become a 'ghotalebaaz' (scamster) government. Its work is to do corruption and get the benefit for family and people associated with the family," he told reporters here. The BJP leader further said that BRS MPs were part of the disruption and sloganeering in Parliament, which "shows that they are with the opposition parties".
Saying that appeasement, dynastic politics and corruption, which are adversely affecting the country, need to be rooted out, he said people of the state see the BJP as the alternative to ensure "clean governance". BJP will thoroughly expose the BRS, the Congress and AIMIM in the coming days, he said.