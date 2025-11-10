BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa Mahapadayatra storms JH on final day of campaigning

Hyderabad: Onthe final day of campaigning for the Jubilee Hills by-election, the BJP launched a full-throttle mass outreach drive, executing its meticulously planned Vijaya SankalpaMahapadayatra across the constituency. From morning till evening, 51 senior leaders—national and state-level—hit the ground from 51 launch points, conducting padayatras and door-to-door campaigns.

Union Ministers,G. Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, State BJP chief N. Ramachander Rao, BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former MPs, Ministers, MLA and MLCs, state senior party leaders were all given street-wise campaign tasks to lead the door-to-door canvassing under each division.

The campaign is aimed to cover all seven divisions of the Jubilee Hills Assembly segment: Yousufguda, Rahamatnagar, Borabanda, Vengalrao Nagar, Erragadda, Srinagar Colony, and Shaikpet. Each division was further subdivided into 6 to 8 “bouquets,” and each bouquet into 3 to 4 streets—resulting in a granular mapping of over 150 to 200 micro zones. Leaders were tasked with reaching every street, ensuring no voter household was left untouched.

Speaking to the Hans India, BJP leaders said the padayatra was not just a show of strength but a reaffirmation of their grassroots connect. “We are here to listen, engage, and assure the people of Jubilee Hills that real development is possible under BJP governance,” said one senior campaigner.

According to party sources, Jubilee Hills has approximately 407 polling booths. With each leader revisiting at least two booth areas during the campaign, the BJP aimed to reinforce its presence and signal its seriousness as a contender. This dual-touch strategy was designed to build voter confidence and counter the perception of neglect by previous ruling parties.

Earlier, State BJP Chief N Ramachander Rao, speaking to The Hans India, emphasized the party’s commitment to contest every election with full force. “Be it a panchayat or municipal body election, the rank and file of the party cadre should fight to win, irrespective of the outcome,” he said. He added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had conveyed this ethos, citing in Gujarat, where the BJP contests every election—from cooperative bodies to Parliament—with unwavering resolve.

With polling set for November 11, the saffron party’s final push has set the tone for a high-voltage contest in Jubilee Hills, where it wants to win an assembly constituency that it has not won since independence.