BJYM to organise ‘Chalo University

Hyderabad: BJYM State President Sevella Mahender on Monday said that BJYM will organise a ‘Chalo University’ programme to express solidarity with the students and the UoH community fighting against the sale of 400 acres of the University lands.

He said the BRS and Congress governments have also attempted to sell school and temple lands. The government has a responsibility to meet the needs of students. “If the government intends to sell university lands to fund its operations, students will not accept it, and the BJP will not remain silent.”

He mentioned that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has received several petitions from BJYM urging him not to sell university lands but has yet to respond. He criticized the Chief Minister for claiming that there is no wildlife or greenery left in the university, stating, “The government is actively destroying nature. Students who tried to protect the university faced violent attacks from police forces.” Additionally, the BJYM will organize a “Chalo University” programme to safeguard the HCU lands.