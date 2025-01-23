Live
Just In
Blackstone Partners with Telangana to Build Data Center in Hyderabad
Blackstone partners with Telangana to invest ₹4,500 crore in a new 150 MW data center in Hyderabad, boosting tech expansion and global business attraction.
Leading global investment firm Blackstone has said that it will work with the Telangana government to construct a cutting-edge data centre in Hyderabad. The 150 MW new Blackstone Data Centre Hyderabad, which will be built with an investment of ₹4,500 crore, would support cloud services, AI-powered applications, and large data processing, encouraging innovation in the global digital economy.
The Telangana government, Blackstone Lumina, Blackstone's data centre division, and JCK Infra inked the project's formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos. With this important Blackstone-Telangana collaboration, Telangana hopes to establish itself as a tech hub and become a major player in IT infrastructure.
The data centre in Hyderabad is expected to draw significant foreign investment because Blackstone is working with one of the top cloud infrastructure providers in the world. As part of a broader Telangana tech expansion push, the project aims to establish the state as a top choice for international companies looking for cutting-edge data centres in Hyderabad.
The state's growth will accelerate thanks to this partnership, which also strengthens the state's position as a leader in India's IT infrastructure industry. It is anticipated that the Blackstone investment in Telangana will attract additional international businesses to the area, advancing the state's tech sector.