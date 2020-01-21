Boduppal: Revanth Reddy slams TRS govt

Boduppal: Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy expressed solidarity to Boduppal Congress party candidates by campaigning in the division on Monday.

Revanth Reddy slammed TRS party saying that the schemes launched by the KCR government were anti-public. He said, "All the development in the State was done under Congress party ruling. TRS party was gaining votes just by showing paradise through sweet talk."

"Congress party will sweep the municipal elections," he added. Thotakura Mallesh Yadav and Congress party leaders and others were present.