Bomb Threat at Hyderabad Airport, Police Say No Bomb Found

On Friday, a bomb threat email caused panic at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

The email claimed that a bomb had been planted at the airport.

In response, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), local police, and bomb squads conducted thorough checks of the airport premises.

After extensive searches, they confirmed that there was no bomb, and the threat was declared a hoax.

The RGIA police are investigating the source of the threat.



