  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Bomb Threat at Hyderabad Airport, Police Say No Bomb Found

Bomb Threat at Hyderabad Airport, Police Say No Bomb Found
x
Highlights

The email claimed that a bomb had been planted at the airport.

On Friday, a bomb threat email caused panic at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

The email claimed that a bomb had been planted at the airport.

In response, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), local police, and bomb squads conducted thorough checks of the airport premises.

After extensive searches, they confirmed that there was no bomb, and the threat was declared a hoax.

The RGIA police are investigating the source of the threat.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick