Live
- Cooking garlic, onions at high heat may be harmful to your heart: Study
- Apple’s Vision Pro shipments doubled in Q3, AR glasses set to grow in 2025
- APSRTC To Run Special Bus Services for Sankranti Festival
- Vivo X200 Ultra To Launch in March-April 2025 with New Flagships
- Discover the Best Hair Dryers of the Year 2024
- Jaipur LPG tanker blast: Toll touches 20 as another victim succumbs to burns
- True statesman, kind, dedicated public servant: Biden pays tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh
- ECL unveils biogas plant for sustainable waste mgmt
- Adhyayanotsavams at Srivari temple from Dec 30
- Nirmal: Sarpanches seek release of pending bills
Just In
Boney Kapoor opens up about hair restoration journey
Hyderabad: At a special event hosted by Eugenix Hair Sciences, Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor shared his personal and inspiring journey with hair...
Hyderabad: At a special event hosted by Eugenix Hair Sciences, Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor shared his personal and inspiring journey with hair restoration. Eugenix, India's leading clinic for hair transplants, invited the iconic filmmaker to discuss the positive impact of its advanced treatments. The event, attended by Eugenix co-founders
Dr. Pradeep Sethi and Dr. Arika Bansal, focused on the transformative power of modern hair restoration techniques. Kapoor, known for his illustrious career in Bollywood, spoke candidly about his hair transplant experience. He noted, “This procedure has not only rejuvenated my appearance but also revitalized my spirit. I feel younger and more confident.”
Dr. Arika Bansal explained the clinic’s innovative Direct Hair Transplant (DHT) technology, which delivers natural, long-lasting results.