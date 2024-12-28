Boney Kapoor opens up about hair restoration journey

Hyderabad: At a special event hosted by Eugenix Hair Sciences, Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor shared his personal and inspiring journey with hair restoration. Eugenix, India's leading clinic for hair transplants, invited the iconic filmmaker to discuss the positive impact of its advanced treatments. The event, attended by Eugenix co-founders

Dr. Pradeep Sethi and Dr. Arika Bansal, focused on the transformative power of modern hair restoration techniques. Kapoor, known for his illustrious career in Bollywood, spoke candidly about his hair transplant experience. He noted, “This procedure has not only rejuvenated my appearance but also revitalized my spirit. I feel younger and more confident.”

Dr. Arika Bansal explained the clinic’s innovative Direct Hair Transplant (DHT) technology, which delivers natural, long-lasting results.