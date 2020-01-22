Bowenpally: Civic body flayed for apathy

Bowenpally: The people residing in old Bowenpally opposite Kalyani Theatre are calling up the corporation and local leaders for neglecting their civic issues over the years.

The locals accuse the GHMC and locals of ignoring their pleas even after repeated remainders. T Aditya, a local resident, shares, "The basti people throw loads of trash everyday even after being asked not to, which is causing stench and the garbage is also attracting a lot of stray dogs and pigs. Now it has become a boon for the strays which is causing distress to everyone living here."

"Multiple attempts to meet the GHMC and the veterinary department have failed. I request the GHMC to come up with a permanent solution for this as the situation is getting worse day by day," said another local, Girish.