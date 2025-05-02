Brainstorming session on urban mobility solutions held

Hyderabad: With an aim to build a safer, more pedestrian-friendly environment and significantly reduce traffic-related incidents, Cyberabad Police and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) discussed key challenges and identified actionable solutions across the Cyberabad jurisdiction.

On Thursday, Cyberabad Police with Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) along with SCSC conducted a meeting on ‘Safer, Smarter Urban Mobility’ at the Mini Conference Hall, Cyberabad Commissioner Office. Cyberabad Jt CP Traffic Dr Gajarao Bhupal extended heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the Cyberabad Police to all stakeholders for their continued support and cooperation in enhancing traffic safety and urban infrastructure.

TGIIC MD Dr Vishnuvardhan Reddy said as part of the ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian and commuter experiences in the Cyberabad region, several key challenges and actionable solutions have been identified. These include Intersection Redesign – existing 90-degree turns and merges across the Financial District, Knowledge City, Knowledge Park, and T-Hub areas which will be converted to 45-degree free-left provisions to ease congestion and improve traffic flow.

Pedestrian Safety – Construction of underpasses and foot-over bridges (FOBs) at high-traffic junctions like Gachibowli and IKEA is being planned to ensure safe pedestrian crossings. Footpath Enhancement – redesign and optimisation of footpaths in key areas including the Financial District, T-Hub, Sattva, and My Home, to promote continuous and safe pedestrian movement.

Additional initiatives discussed in this meeting include – identification of designated parking spaces for buses and cabs in the Raidurgam area; creation of a temporary bus parking bay near Commerzone by utilising an unused road opposite Qualcomm; development of a skywalk and dedicated parking space near the IKEA junction; relocation of the existing vendor street to an identified area near the Commerzone turn; road widening from Sattva Knowledge Capital to Hyatt and from Hyatt to Wave rock in the Financial District.

The meeting was attended by DCP Traffic Madhapur Sai Manohar; SCSC CEO Naved Alam Khan, along with realtors, developers, representatives from various industry associations, and senior officers including ACPs and SHOs from Cyberabad Traffic Police.