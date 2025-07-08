  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Breaking News: Bomb Threat at Hyderabad City Civil Court

Breaking News: Bomb Threat at Hyderabad City Civil Court
x
Highlights

A bomb threat prompted a swift response from police at the City Civil Court in Hyderabad today. Authorities were alerted by individuals claiming that a bomb had been planted within the premises, leading to an immediate evacuation of court personnel and visitors.

A bomb threat prompted a swift response from police at the City Civil Court in Hyderabad today. Authorities were alerted by individuals claiming that a bomb had been planted within the premises, leading to an immediate evacuation of court personnel and visitors.

The Chief Magistrate suspended all court proceedings and ordered the closure of the court while inspections were conducted. Lawyers and attendees were swiftly evacuated, allowing specialist dog and bomb disposal teams to thoroughly check the area for potential explosives.

As investigations are underway, details regarding the source of the threat and the veracity of the claims remain unclear. Further updates on the situation are expected as authorities continue their inquiries.

..

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick