Bridge to bring Telugu States together

Hyderabad: For a change, perhaps for the first time after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the new state of Telangana and the residuary state of AP agreed on one important project and conveyed their approval to the Union Government.

The issue on which both states have shown great interest is construction of an iconic Hybrid Cable Bridge on River Krishna at Somasila in Nagarkurnool district bordering the two states. This bridge when completed would reduce the travel time between Hyderabad, Tirupati and other major towns of Andhra Pradesh.

Distance wise, it would be 80 km less. The Centre has allocated Rs 500 crore in its 2023-2024 budget. Apart from making travel easier, the cable bridge is also expected to become a major tourist attraction at the inter-state border.

The Telangana Government proposes to develop recreation centres and water sports on this side of the bridge so that it can be converted into a tourist spot.



Top officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that sketches and models for the proposed cable bridge were being finalised. Since the proposed cable bridge is part of the development of National Highway 167 which connects the two states, the officials said that a separate wing consisting of NHAI authorities and the officials of the Roads and Buildings departments of the two states has been constituted.

Officials said that the two states would extend support for land acquisition and logistical support for taking up the works of cable bridge.

The Union Ministry of National Highways and Road Transport had proposed plans for the expansion of the national highway from Kalwakurthi to Nandyal at the cost of Rs 1,200 crore in the new financial year. The cable bridge construction will be the significant project in the highway development, officials add.