Bring it on! - KTR on CBI inquiry

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday said that his party was ready to face the CBI inquiry announced by the Chief Minister A Revanth...

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday said that his party was ready to face the CBI inquiry announced by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the Assembly.

The BRS Working President took to X to express his views on CBI inquiry into irregularities in Kaleshwaram projects. The BRS leader said, "Bring it on, whatever it is that you conspire against us, we will fight legally and politically. We have faith in judiciary and the people."

KTR said, "The Currency Manager (CM) of Rahul Gandhi in Telangana has decided to hand over Kaleshwaram case to CBI. The very CBI that @RahulGandhi had famously called 'Opposition Elimination Cell' of the BJP. Have you any clue Mr. Gandhi on what your CM is doing? Satyameva Jayate."

