Brisk campaign on the last day

Dammaiguda: Municipality 10th ward TRS candidate Vasa Hemavathi Guptha held door to door campaign in the division on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, she explained voters about the development done in the division when her son Kiran was the ward member.

Siddharth Nagar Colony residents expressed their support to Vasa reminding that the colony got developed when Kiran was the ward member. She promised voters for more development in the division. Jayalakshmi, Janardhan Gupta, Venkateswara Chary, Rajeswari, Padmasri and others were present.