British Residency complex &Hashmatgunj gate structure

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court's division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, on Tuesday heard the "taken up PIL" on renovation and repairs to the British Residency complex (now Koti Women's College)".

The CJ bench directed the Director, Department of Heritage, to file a status report on the steps taken by the State to repair and renovate the complex

It issued notices to the government and Union of India (Survey Of India and Archaeology department) while adjudicating the taken up PIL by converting the letter addressed by TuragaVasantaSobha, conservation architect of Hyderabad, who was aggrieved on the inaction of the State in not taking up repairs, not only to the British Residency, but also Hashmatgunj gate and other heritage structures.

The petitioner in her letter informed the court that the British Residency and other heritage structures are not taken care of by the State, resulting in their dilapidated condition.

She also told the court that the government should declare the Residency complex as a protected monument on a par with Lucknow Residency and take steps to comprehensively repair and restore all historic structures across the State, including the British Residency, as it is in deplorable condition and requires repairs.

The CJ bench issued notices to the respondent State and Central government authorities to file counter-affidavits and asked the director, Heritage department to submit the status report. Hearing in the case was adjourned to June 8.

HC extends stay on govt teachers' transfer till April 11

The batch of writ petitions filed by SGTs, school assistants, HMs and others working in government schools was listed on Tuesday before the division bench. of CJ Bhuyan and Tukaramji.

Due to paucity of time, the petitions did not reach the bench for hearing. As there was a stay on transfer of teachers, the bench extended its interim orders dated February 14 to Apirl 11

In the petitions the rules prepared by the State have been challenged.

The petitions were filed by M Sakku Bai and three others, school assistants, working in various government schools in the State challenging the Telangana Teachers Regulation of Transfers Rules, 2023, made applicable to HMs/school assistants/SGTs and other categories.

On February 14 the bench had directed the State not to transfer teachers because the have been challenged. Moreover, they were not placed before the floor of the State Assembly.