Broom weilding GHMC Warrior makes it to R-Day

Hyderabad:In the heart of Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, nestled amidst opulence and luxury, lies Road No 12, where mornings awake to a unique serenade. Not from the customary melodies echoing from grand dwellings, but from the rhythm of a GHMC sanitation worker’s diligent footsteps.

As dawn stretches its fingers across the sky, this unsung woman sets forth, armed not with extravagance but with a broom and an unwavering commitment. Amidst the tranquility and burgeoning activity, she orchestrates a silent symphony that unveils the true beauty of the nature.

Derangula Narayanamma, a steadfast pillar of dedication in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for over two decades, is among the special invitees at the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Her journey with the GHMC spans 22 years, a testament to her unwavering commitment and invaluable contribution to the city's sanitation and cleanliness. Through rain or shine, day or night, Narayanamma has been an unsung hero, diligently working behind the scenes to ensure the city’s streets gleam with tidiness.

In the bustling street, where the spectrum of wealth dances alongside the chorus of everyday life, there's a unifying presence that transcends boundaries—Naraywanamma. Her name, a whispered melody, touches the ears of all—from the poorest to the most affluent denizens of the neighborhood. But it's not just her name that resonates; it's the lilting tunes she weaves each morning. In the tranquil embrace of the night, while the world is cocooned in slumber, Narayanamma's day begins. At the stroke of 3 am, as the moon still holds court in the sky, she rouses from her restful sleep. In those pre-dawn moments, she tends to her needs, preparing herself for the task that defines her purpose.

Speaking to The Hans India, she says, “By 5:30 am, just as the first hues of dawn paint the horizon, I step onto the streets. My faithful broom, an extension of my dedication, meets the pavement, initiating a silent yet profound dialogue with the morning. My sweeping motions, rhythmic and purposeful, transform the streets into a canvas of cleanliness.”

My journey towards enlightenment was guided by the profound wisdom of my mentor Nityananda Rajeshwaryulu from Sriramulapalli in Jammikunta mandal, nestled within the Karimnagar district. Over two decades ago, I embarked on this transformative path under his tutelage, seeking spiritual nourishment and higher understanding.

During that time, I was the first slum dweller to venture into Filmnagar. As I treaded upon this new ground, my spiritual learnings and the teachings I had garnered under Nityananda Rajeshwaryulu's guidance served as the compass guiding my steps.”

She contends that the land allocated to her by the government fell into the hands of intermediaries, causing her distress and a sense of injustice.

Her hope rests upon the newly formed government in Telangana, believing that it might pave the way for justice to prevail in her case.

The land bestowed upon her by the government, intended to be a source of security and opportunity, became entangled in the grasp of middlemen. This unfortunate turn of events left her grappling with the loss of what was rightfully hers, creating a deep-seated sense of disillusionment.