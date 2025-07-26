BRS accuses CM of tapping phones of Miss World delegates

Hyderabad: Leaders of the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) on Friday launched scathing accusations against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, alleging he has orchestrated extensive phone tapping, targeting political rivals, his own party members, celebrities, and even participants in the Miss World competition.

Addressing a press conference, BRS MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy and K Sanjay made these sensational claims. Kaushik Reddy asserted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy himself had confirmed that officials were tapping phones. “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy himself stated that we are tapping phones,” Kaushik Reddy declared, demanding a CBI and ED investigation into the Revanth Reddy government by the Central government. He further alleged that the phones of prominent BRS leaders including KCR, KTR, and Harish Rao, along with those of Congress ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and BJP leaders, were under surveillance. He claimed that the phones of 118 MLAs, 17 MPs, and MLCs in the state were being tapped, and shockingly, alleged that Revanth Reddy was hiring private phone hackers to tap the phones of “heroines” and was using this for blackmail.

“Revanth Reddy’s government has tapped the phones of those who came to the Miss World pageant,” he added.

Kaushik Reddy also alleged that his own wife’s phone was being tapped, claiming Revanth Reddy was privy to conversations between husband and wife. He further asserted that Revanth Reddy had overheard conversations between two ministers via phone tapping and had subsequently reprimanded one of them. “Why was a case not registered on the petition we submitted regarding phone tapping?” he questioned, vowing to challenge Revanth Reddy until the “six guarantees” are implemented. He maintained that KCR, KTR, and Harish Rao had never engaged in phone tapping.

MLA K Sanjay added that Revanth Reddy was preoccupied with phone tapping and leaks. Sanjay branded Revanth Reddy’s background as “full of lies and deceit” and claimed he could “steal and find.” He referenced Revanth Reddy’s own statement that his phone was not tapped, which he cited as the reason he was not called by the SIT. Sanjay concluded by saying, “Revanth Reddy has a mental illness,” and astonishingly alleged that Revanth Reddy was even tapping the phone of Telangana Congress affairs in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan.

He also cited a letter from Sonia Gandhi, which Revanth Reddy had shown the previous day, as proof of the Chief Minister’s falsehoods. Despite the letter’s contents, Sanjay alleged that Revanth Reddy had hyperbolically presented it “like an Oscar or a Nobel Prize,” thereby jeopardising Telangana’s self-respect.