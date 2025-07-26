Live
- Tragic accident in Yadadri claims lives of two Andhra Pradesh cops
- Fears on smart meters unfounded: SPDCL CMD
- Doctors must embrace new technology: Tripura Governor
- Amara Hospital educates people about brain health
- TUDA allocates Rs 5 cr for drainage upgrades in Srikalahasti
- Minister Ramanaidu slams Jagan, highlights TDP’s welfare and development initiatives
- Rs 20L donated to TTD
- CBI probe demanded into Vaikunta Ekadasi stampede
- Temples to be revamped in AP with Rs 500 crore
- Second advanced manufacturing facility at AMTZ
BRS accuses CM of tapping phones of Miss World delegates
The pink party demands probe by CBI and ED into the alleged claims
Hyderabad: Leaders of the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) on Friday launched scathing accusations against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, alleging he has orchestrated extensive phone tapping, targeting political rivals, his own party members, celebrities, and even participants in the Miss World competition.
Addressing a press conference, BRS MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy and K Sanjay made these sensational claims. Kaushik Reddy asserted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy himself had confirmed that officials were tapping phones. “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy himself stated that we are tapping phones,” Kaushik Reddy declared, demanding a CBI and ED investigation into the Revanth Reddy government by the Central government. He further alleged that the phones of prominent BRS leaders including KCR, KTR, and Harish Rao, along with those of Congress ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and BJP leaders, were under surveillance. He claimed that the phones of 118 MLAs, 17 MPs, and MLCs in the state were being tapped, and shockingly, alleged that Revanth Reddy was hiring private phone hackers to tap the phones of “heroines” and was using this for blackmail.
“Revanth Reddy’s government has tapped the phones of those who came to the Miss World pageant,” he added.
Kaushik Reddy also alleged that his own wife’s phone was being tapped, claiming Revanth Reddy was privy to conversations between husband and wife. He further asserted that Revanth Reddy had overheard conversations between two ministers via phone tapping and had subsequently reprimanded one of them. “Why was a case not registered on the petition we submitted regarding phone tapping?” he questioned, vowing to challenge Revanth Reddy until the “six guarantees” are implemented. He maintained that KCR, KTR, and Harish Rao had never engaged in phone tapping.
MLA K Sanjay added that Revanth Reddy was preoccupied with phone tapping and leaks. Sanjay branded Revanth Reddy’s background as “full of lies and deceit” and claimed he could “steal and find.” He referenced Revanth Reddy’s own statement that his phone was not tapped, which he cited as the reason he was not called by the SIT. Sanjay concluded by saying, “Revanth Reddy has a mental illness,” and astonishingly alleged that Revanth Reddy was even tapping the phone of Telangana Congress affairs in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan.
He also cited a letter from Sonia Gandhi, which Revanth Reddy had shown the previous day, as proof of the Chief Minister’s falsehoods. Despite the letter’s contents, Sanjay alleged that Revanth Reddy had hyperbolically presented it “like an Oscar or a Nobel Prize,” thereby jeopardising Telangana’s self-respect.