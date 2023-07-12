  • Menu
BRS activists protest against Revanth Reddys comments on restricting power to the farmers

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders and activists took up protest in the State against the comments of TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy on restricting power supply...

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders and activists took up protest in the State against the comments of TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy on restricting power supply to the farmers. The city leaders led by MLA Danam Nagender took up protest at Vidyut Soudha.

The BRS party has called for a protest against Revanth Reddy's comments made in the US. The party leaders and workers came to Vidyut Soudha in large numbers holding banners and posters against Revanth Reddy and raised slogans against the Congress leader.


BRS party activities stage protest in front of Vidut Souda against Revanth Reddy on Wednesday pictures -Srinivas Setty

