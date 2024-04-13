Live
Just In
BRS, BJP trying to gain sympathy from farmers in name of drought
Kisan Cong demands Union Ministers to support affected areas under Disaster Management
Hyderabad: Kisan Congress National Vice President Kodanda Reddy has accused BJP and BRS parties of talking irresponsibly on the issue of drought and said that both parties are trying to gain sympathy from farmers in the name of drought.
Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday, Kodanda Reddy said that the BRS party, which was in power until four months ago, is misleading the people by telling lies that the current drought is brought by the Congress party.
He has reminded that the drought situation is prevailing in many States across the country, but the BRS leaders are deliberately blaming the Congress party in a bid to get votes in the Lok Sabha elections. Kodanda also slammed BJP Telangana State unit president Kishan Reddy and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay for speaking blatant lies on the drought conditions in Telangana and asked the Union government to come forward to support the drought affected areas under the Disaster Management.
He reminded that when Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat were reeling under drought situation, then Congress government at the Centre had financially supported both States and announced relief measures to come out from the crisis.
The Congress leader stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is closely monitoring the drought situation by conducting regular reviews and taking all measures to ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water in Telangana.
"Opposition parties are indulging in cheap politics in the name of drought in a bid to get votes in the Lok Sabha elections," he added.
Kodanda also termed the death list of farmers sent by the BRS party to the Chief Secretary as false report and said that in the list, the names of those who died in road accidents were also included."Only 63 people died after Congress came to power inTelangana, in which half of the farmers have died by suicide," he pointed out.