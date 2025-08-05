BRS braces for battle with PPTs to rebut Ghose Commission’s report

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders would be giving a powerpoint presentation on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in a counter to the report by the PC Ghose Commission. To begin with, Harish Rao would be giving a presentation at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, which would be telecast in the district party offices.

According to party sources, during the recent meetings at the farmhouse, the BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the senior leader T Harish Rao to prepare a counter report to the PC Ghose Commissions report so that the people can be made aware of the BRS side of the story. A senior leader of the party said that there were several rounds of meetings in KCR’s farm house even before the Commission could give its report. The party leaders discussed how to move forward as it was expected that the report would be in favour of the government. The party chief wanted the leaders to explain to people about the positive impact the report has created in Telangana including the huge production of food grains including paddy, said the BRS leader.

Party leaders said that the leaders in districts have been asked to present in the district offices and witness the powerpoint presentation being given in Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday. The BRS chief wanted to clear the air on the misinformation carried out against an engineering marvel like Kaleshwaram. The party leaders will insist on the fact that not the entire project but only two pillars were damaged. The Kaleshwaram project is not just Medigadda, it has three barrages (Medigadda, Annaram, Sundilla), 15 reservoirs, 21 pump houses, 19 substations, 203 km of tunnel, 141 tmcft of storage capacity and 240 tmcft of water utilization, said the BRS leader.

Sources said that the BRS chief wanted the party leaders to go to the people and explain to them that the people in the government were trying to divert their attention from the serious issues and put the blame on BRS chief KCR. The BRS chief said in the meeting that the Congress party will be using this report for their advantage in the upcoming local body elections hence the report was released at this juncture. The party leaders also said that the party should focus on the bypolls which were inevitable with the Supreme Court’s orders. Sources also said that the party may challenge the report of the Commission in the Court.