Live
- CM expresses grief over deaths in Delhi stampede
- Upcoming Smartphones in February 2025: iPhone SE 4, Vivo V50 and More
- Vivo T4x 5G Launching Soon: Flipkart Sale, Expected Features, and More
- PM Modi led 3-member panel to meet today to select new CEC
- Woman lives with 3 corpses for 2 days
- Two coastal villages in Ganjam to get desalinated seawater
- How air pollution and vitamin B12 deficiency are fueling anaemia in women
- Nicole Kidman advocates for female directors, stresses emotional connection in storytelling
- Playing Maharani Yesubai was something I never had on my radar: Rashmika
- Mass cleaning programme held at District Court
Just In
BRS cadre to embark on massive plantation drive
Green India challenge is set to create a record in planting saplings on BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday today.
Hyderabad: Green India challenge is set to create a record in planting saplings on BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday today.
Entire BRS cadre and several organisations have already been requested to participate in the massive plantation programme ‘Vriksharchana’ across the state.
While BRS already announced organising blood donation camps, food distribution to the poor and other helping activities, Green India Challenge (GIC) took the initiative of plantation programme on KCR’s birthday.
Marking the birthday celebration, Green India Challenge founder and former MP Santosh Kumar already attended plantation programmes organised in different parts of the state. Santosh appealed to people from all walks of life to plant three saplings in their house, park, balcony or any other place and WhatsApp their selfie pictures to 9000365000. “Soon after sending pictures, you will receive a message to download an App. Download it, upload your selfies and we will post it on our official social media pages,” GIC representatives Raghava and Karunakar Reddy said.