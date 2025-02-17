BRS cadre to embark on massive plantation drive

Hyderabad: Green India challenge is set to create a record in planting saplings on BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday today.

Entire BRS cadre and several organisations have already been requested to participate in the massive plantation programme ‘Vriksharchana’ across the state.

While BRS already announced organising blood donation camps, food distribution to the poor and other helping activities, Green India Challenge (GIC) took the initiative of plantation programme on KCR’s birthday.

Marking the birthday celebration, Green India Challenge founder and former MP Santosh Kumar already attended plantation programmes organised in different parts of the state. Santosh appealed to people from all walks of life to plant three saplings in their house, park, balcony or any other place and WhatsApp their selfie pictures to 9000365000. “Soon after sending pictures, you will receive a message to download an App. Download it, upload your selfies and we will post it on our official social media pages,” GIC representatives Raghava and Karunakar Reddy said.