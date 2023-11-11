BRS, Congress roll out videos in apna Hyderabadi lingo to woo voters

BRS and Cong release an awareness video with famous Gulla Dada and Aziz Naser



Hyderabad: Hyderabad is famous for its unique slang, the people here use ‘zabardast, ‘kirak, ‘maut daldiye’ to praise someone, and has its own typical dialect which lends naturally to humour. In the upcoming State elections, the political parties, after making songs and videos in Telugu, are now using the Hyderabadi slang ‘Dakhni’ to attract their Hyderabadi voters. The parties BRS and Congress released an awareness video and a video song with the famous Gulla Dada and Aziz Naser (Ajju).

The dialect of Hyderabad is candid and filled with colourful expressions which evoke laughter. No other words can capture the uniqueness of this slang and it is an important part of its charm. There is a lot of satire in Old City, and political parties used Deccanwood (Hyderabadi performers) to promote their parties and manifestos in an effort to win over voters, particularly Hyderabadis who identify as minorities.

The BRS party released a video with typical Hyderabadi slang in which Hyderabadi actor Aziz Naser and Bollywood actor Ashwin Kaushal (Jawan movie actor) were seen and the Congress party launched a song with Hyderabadi actor Adnan Sajid Khan famous Gulla Dada and Jamal Khan.

The BRS party released an awareness video with Aziz Naser as the owner of a paan shop and Ashwin Kaushal as a customer. The theme of the video was based on Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Jawan, where SRK appeals to the citizens to vote for the right person in elections. When the Jawan actor walks into the paan shop, Aziz is surprised. When the actor asked Aziz if he had seen the film, Jawan, he replied in Hyderabadi slang, 'haan' movie 'zabardast' 'cheenkmar' 'chindiya thi'. Then Ashwin asked him to recall what SRK said in a movie regarding voters’ role in elections. Aziz said he would vote for the BRS party. He went on to say, "I am not a fan of any political party, but the works and development done by the BRS."

He started to explain the BRS schemes like all pensions, drinking water, electricity, and infra developments among others.

In another scenario, Gulla Dada plays a lorry driver in the Congress Party video song 'Bhul gaye na Anna,' while Jamal Khan plays a cleaner.In the song, they make fun of BRS in typical Hyderabadi slang. The song started with the sacrifices of farmers, auto drivers, and others for a separate State, making K Chandrashekar Rao as Chief Minister and saying ‘Bhul gaye na anna’.He then inquires as to who created Telangana, and went on to say, 'kisne kisko chuna lagake, baba ji ka paan khilaya'.

In the song, they mock the 12% reservation for minorities, saying 'vote humare note tumhare'. They also highlighted suspected scams such as the Kaleshwaram project, Bathukamma sarees, and the distribution of gift packs during Ramzan and Christmas.

The song also targeted KCR, claiming that he is not for the 'Bheem' and 'Meem' (referring to Muslims) and that he is part of the BJP's B-Team, and these two (CM and PM) are fooling Hyderabadis and the State.

The song also taunts AIMIM, as 'mamu' and 'bhanje' are both playing with Telangana and the minorities.