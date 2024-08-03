BRS dubs Cong job calendar as bogus

Hyderabad: Alleging that the job calendar released by the government was bogus, the BRS party on Friday expressed strong displeasure over the Congress party’s failure to announce jobs as promised in their job calendar.

BRS working president KTR led a protest at Gun Park, voicing the concerns of the youth and unemployed. “Rahul Gandhi himself came to Ashok Nagar and promised two lakh jobs in the first year to the unemployed. Nine months ago, you saw how much drama they did in the name of jobs. They falsely propagated that KCR did not provide any jobs at all,” he said, adding the unemployed were ready to beat up Congress members if they were seen outside.

The BRS leader asked if the job calendar was real, why there were not even two jobs in it? “If they have the guts, Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy should come to Ashok Nagar. We will all come too. If you say you have given even one job, we will all resign. They claim the 30,000 jobs we gave as theirs,” said KTR.

The BRS leader said that they Congress leaders were trying to deceive the unemployed by talking about change. They deliberately provoked the unemployed and youth to get votes and come to power. The job calendar is bogus, it has nothing but dates. When BRS asked to discuss it, the Speaker didn't even give us two minutes, pointed out KTR. What is more important in the State than the issue of two lakh jobs for the unemployed? They ran away when it came to discussing this issue, he said.

On the derogatory comments of MLA Danam Nagender, KTR said that the MLA spoke in cheap language. “Our MLA Kova Lakshmi said she couldn't hear that language and asked us to leave. When we question the government on behalf of Telangana youth, do you insult us in such filthy language?” KTR questioned.

KTR said that this ‘sadistic Chief Minister’ is inciting everyone and enjoying it sadistically using unparliamentary language. “Such sadistic actions will not last long. Revanth Reddy should remember this. It is clear that nothing happened in these five or six days of Assembly. They made false propaganda in the Assembly regarding Hyderabad. They falsely claimed that the State is in debt. We showed that this State is a prosperous one with calculations, and they had nothing to say and fell silent. This pretty much sums up that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is trying to mislead with false information,” he added.