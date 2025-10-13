BRS gets battle-ready, deploys party biggies to retain JH seat

Hyderabad: Themain opposition BRS party has deployed all its senior leaders, including MPs, MLAs, and district presidents, to the by-poll-bound Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. The leaders have been assigned division-wise responsibilities and will be stationed in the constituency until the campaign concludes.

With the Election Commission releasing the schedule for the by-election, the political heat has intensified, and both major parties have announced candidates and begun campaigning. Party leaders view the Jubilee Hills by-poll as a matter of prestige, believing that a victory would "change the mood of the people in the state in favour of the party." They feel a Congress win would give a "breather" to the ruling party, making an all-out effort necessary. Nominations can be filed from Monday, with the election scheduled for November 11.

The BRS has appointed a team for every division, with MLAs serving as area incharges. These teams include senior leaders, district presidents, MLCs, ex-MLAs, and corporators. Former Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy has been appointed incharge of the Shaikpet division, working alongside MLAs Mutha Gopal, Chinta Prabhakar, and J Surender, among others. Similarly, senior leader V Srinivas Goud is the incharge for Rahmath Nagar division, and MP VaddirajuRavichandra is the incharge of Yousufguda division.

The leaders are actively participating in the campaign, delegating polling station responsibilities to local leaders. The Rahmath Nagar team, for instance, has campaigned with the party candidate Maganti Sunitha, wife of Gopinath. The party has also formed a war room to finalise daily strategies and counter opposition campaigns. The leadership has directed all members to ensure booth committees meet voters regularly to explain the BRS government's previous work and remind them of the Congress government's unfulfilled promises using the 'Baki Card' campaign.