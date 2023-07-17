BRS government is a slur on Telangana: Tarun Chugh

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary and State in-charge of Telangana Tarun Chugh demanded a CBI probe into the financial irregularities in the execution of various projects by the Telangana State government.

The BJP leader on Sunday termed the TS government as the most corrupt government in the whole country. The method chosen by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s government to cheat the central government by siphoning off funds is shocking as to how the government is showing an executed work under different heads thereby promoting the fraud.

Further, he charged that the fraud of the BRS government is not limited to just commissioning huge irrigation projects, the matter is that the BRS government has given 6 projects belonging to Nizamabad district under two different schemes, “one under the loan taken by the Road Development Corporation and the second has been shown under the Central Special Assistance of the Central Government,” he alleged.

Chugh said that one work is completed but the funds are taken from two different sources which leads to double accounting of a single work. There are reports which clearly state that funds amounting to Rs 4,144 crore under the special assistance scheme of the central government have been siphoned off through double accounting. A large number of works which have been shown executed under this project include the works executed from the loan received by the Road Development Corporation.

Calling it a huge fraud and it needs an immediate CBI inquiry, he said,

“I demand a CBI inquiry into all the projects, including various road works executed by the Government of Telangana during the last nine years under Central Special Assistance and loans received by the Road Development Corporation of Telangana.”