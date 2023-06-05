BRS government took care of Singareni workers with concern: Kavitha

Hyderabad: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha extended her heartfelt congratulations to the Singareni coal miners and their families on the occasion of the Telangana State Decade celebrations. She highlighted the achievements made by the Singareni workers since the formation of Telangana state, including salary increments and the realization of long-desired dependent jobs.

MLC Kavitha acknowledged that despite the obstacles and opposition faced, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been steadfast in his support for workers. Through the compassionate hiring process, he has been providing employment opportunities on a monthly basis, with approximately 15,000 jobs being offered so far. She commended Chief Minister KCR's commitment to the well-being of workers and his unwavering efforts to overcome challenges in creating employment opportunities.

She emphasized that the Chief Minister's concern for women is evident in the provision of dependent jobs not only for men but also for daughters and daughters-in-law. She recalled that the compensation for those who declined compassionate jobs was initially set at Rs. 10 lakh, but after the formation of Telangana state, it was increased to Rs. 25 lakh. She expressed satisfaction with the decision to raise the retirement age to 61 years.

To ensure the well-being of workers, various measures have been implemented, such as free electricity and air-conditioning facilities in Singareni quarters, interest-free home loans up to Rs. 10 lakh, two years of child care leave for women workers, employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, and free medical facilities for parents in Singareni area hospitals. MLC Kavitha emphasized that CM KCR's dedication and care have not only safeguarded the Singareni organization but also fostered its growth and expansion.