BRS leader says ONOE will come into effect in 2034

Hyderabad: BRS leader B Vinod Kumar on Tuesday said that going by the Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, it appears that the One Nation One Election (ONOE) would come into effect from 2034.

The BRS leader said that the Centre had introduced a Constitutional Amendment Bill in Parliament, amending the Constitution for holding elections to the Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies simultaneously across the country. Vinod said the Centre does not clearly mention in the Constitutional Amendment Bill that the ONOE will be held on a particular date.

They are trying to include the provision of Article 82A. According to Article 82A, it has been mentioned that this Constitution Amendment Bill will be coming into effect on the first day of the new Lok Sabha in 2029. Vinod said that the BRS would disclose its stand to the JPC.