- 3rd Test: Australia declare on 89/7, set 275-run target for India
- Passengers may face inconvenience with ‘Rail Roko’ protest in Punjab
- President Droupadi Murmu Visits Hyderabad Today
- MRPL’s new bitumen unit to strengthen India’s road infrastructure
- AIIMS, CSIR to collaborate for research in healthcare, emerging technologies
- Kejriwal did not fulfill promise of giving Rs 2,100 to every Delhi women: State Congress chief
- Cong prepares for centenary celebration of Gandhi’s historic 1924 Belagavi Session
- OpenAI Challenges Google: Make ChatGPT Your Default Search Engine on Chrome
- City to shine bright with illuminated streets for Sahitya Sammelana
- Indian stock market opens flat ahead of US Fed rate decision
BRS leader says ONOE will come into effect in 2034
Hyderabad: BRS leader B Vinod Kumar on Tuesday said that going by the Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, it appears that the One Nation One Election (ONOE) would come into effect from 2034.
The BRS leader said that the Centre had introduced a Constitutional Amendment Bill in Parliament, amending the Constitution for holding elections to the Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies simultaneously across the country. Vinod said the Centre does not clearly mention in the Constitutional Amendment Bill that the ONOE will be held on a particular date.
They are trying to include the provision of Article 82A. According to Article 82A, it has been mentioned that this Constitution Amendment Bill will be coming into effect on the first day of the new Lok Sabha in 2029. Vinod said that the BRS would disclose its stand to the JPC.