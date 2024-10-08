  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

BRS leaders call on AP CM, stoke buzz on switchover to TD

BRS leaders call on AP CM, stoke buzz on switchover to TD
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: An informal meeting between BRS leaders and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Monday triggered speculation on their joining the...

Hyderabad: An informal meeting between BRS leaders and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Monday triggered speculation on their joining the Telugu Desam Party.

Former minister and BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy and his son-in-law and Malkajigiri MLA M Rajashekhar Reddy, along with former MLA Theegala Krishna Reddy, met Naidu. Malla Reddy invited AP CM to his granddaughter’s marriage.

While Krishna Reddy told the media after the meeting that he would join the TDP soon, the two BRS MLAs’ meeting with Naidu along with Krishna Reddy raised doubts on their political moves in the coming days.

Malla Reddy and Krishna Reddy were strong leaders in the TDP before the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. After the defeat of BRS in the Assembly elections, Malla Reddy had made some interesting comments on his career recently. However, he did not take any decision on quitting the pink party.

The meeting between the BRS leaders and Naidu was described as a courtesy call. Naidu enquired about the party’s prospects in Telangana. The leaders shared their views on the TDP role in Telangana politics and the challenges to emerging as a strong force again.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick