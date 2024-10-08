BRS leaders call on AP CM, stoke buzz on switchover to TD

Hyderabad: An informal meeting between BRS leaders and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Monday triggered speculation on their joining the Telugu Desam Party.

Former minister and BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy and his son-in-law and Malkajigiri MLA M Rajashekhar Reddy, along with former MLA Theegala Krishna Reddy, met Naidu. Malla Reddy invited AP CM to his granddaughter’s marriage.

While Krishna Reddy told the media after the meeting that he would join the TDP soon, the two BRS MLAs’ meeting with Naidu along with Krishna Reddy raised doubts on their political moves in the coming days.

Malla Reddy and Krishna Reddy were strong leaders in the TDP before the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. After the defeat of BRS in the Assembly elections, Malla Reddy had made some interesting comments on his career recently. However, he did not take any decision on quitting the pink party.

The meeting between the BRS leaders and Naidu was described as a courtesy call. Naidu enquired about the party’s prospects in Telangana. The leaders shared their views on the TDP role in Telangana politics and the challenges to emerging as a strong force again.