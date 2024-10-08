Live
- Unseen Effects: The Impact of Thyroid Disorders on Your Daily Life
- Study identifies reason behind long-lasting Covid symptoms
- Yearly flooding leaves farmers struggling
- Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ Achieves Rs 243.1 Crore in 10 Days
- Chandrababu expresses sorrow over bus accident to Vijayawada lawyers
- Emraan Hashmi Injured While Filming ‘Goodachari 2’ in Hyderabad
- Madhya Pradesh CM to launch 'Awas Sakhi' app at Gram Vikas Sammelan in Sehore
- Call to use latest technology for road maintenance
- 6 jeeps seized for collecting high fare
- Congress Leader's ED Summons Sparks Political Controversy In Manipur
Just In
BRS leaders call on AP CM, stoke buzz on switchover to TD
Hyderabad: An informal meeting between BRS leaders and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Monday triggered speculation on their joining the...
Hyderabad: An informal meeting between BRS leaders and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Monday triggered speculation on their joining the Telugu Desam Party.
Former minister and BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy and his son-in-law and Malkajigiri MLA M Rajashekhar Reddy, along with former MLA Theegala Krishna Reddy, met Naidu. Malla Reddy invited AP CM to his granddaughter’s marriage.
While Krishna Reddy told the media after the meeting that he would join the TDP soon, the two BRS MLAs’ meeting with Naidu along with Krishna Reddy raised doubts on their political moves in the coming days.
Malla Reddy and Krishna Reddy were strong leaders in the TDP before the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. After the defeat of BRS in the Assembly elections, Malla Reddy had made some interesting comments on his career recently. However, he did not take any decision on quitting the pink party.
The meeting between the BRS leaders and Naidu was described as a courtesy call. Naidu enquired about the party’s prospects in Telangana. The leaders shared their views on the TDP role in Telangana politics and the challenges to emerging as a strong force again.