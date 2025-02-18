BRS leaders celebrate KCR’s birthday in a grand manner

Hyderabad: The 71st birthday of BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao was grandly celebrated by the party leaders in the State. In a programme held in the party office at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, several leaders including working president KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and others participated.

A 71-kg cake was cut by the BRS leaders to mark the 71st birthday. The celebrations were taken up by the party leader and Sanathnagar MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

A documentary on the life of KCR was showed to the party leaders during the occasion. Later, speaking in the meeting, KTR said, “My father is not just a hero to me. He is a hero to the entire Telangana and a hero to four crore people of Telangana. Being born as KCR’s son is a blessing from my previous birth.”