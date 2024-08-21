BRS leaders lodge complaint against CM

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders lodged a complaint against the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Panjagutta Police Station on Tuesday alleging that the CM had used abusive, false, defamatory and unparliamentary language against their party chief K Chandrashekar Rao.

A delegation of BRS leaders led by MLA M Gopal gave a complaint letter to the Panjagutta Station House Officer. The BRS leaders pointed out that at the Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary celebrations, Revanth Reddy’s remarks crossed all bounds of decency and responsibility, particularly for someone holding the esteemed office of Chief Minister.

Despite the presence of school children and other dignitaries, he indulged in making baseless allegations and derogatory comments about erecting a statue of KCR while he is still alive, using foul language that was not only disrespectful but also deliberately intended to incite hostility and provoke unrest. The BRS leaders alleged that the offensive language and ugly behaviour exhibited by Revanth Reddy during this event were disrespectful even to Rajiv Gandhi, constituting serious offenses under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including but not limited to Section 153A, Section 294, Section 500, Section 504.