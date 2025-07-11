BRS leaders, rank and file likely to skip Kavitha’s ‘Rail Roko’

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders are likely to stay away from the ‘Rail Roko’ call given by the party’s MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha demanding providing 42 per cent reservations to the BCs in the local body elections, which is supposed to be held on July 17.

The BRS leaders have been staying away from the programs of the party and this was evident during the dharna call given by the Telangana Jagruthi president protesting against notices being served to party president K Chandrashekar Rao. There were neither BRS flags nor leaders of the party in the protest program which was held on June 3. Only the Telangana Jagruti leaders were present in the protest program. Now, the big date is approaching for the big call given by the party’s MLC. It is less than a week for the scheduled program of ‘Rail Roko’ and there is no clue whether the party leaders would be part of the program. When asked, senior leaders were tight lipped and said that a decision was not taken in this regard.

However, a senior leader of the party said that the party may not participate in the Rail Roko program. It is a call given by one MLC of the party and not by the party leadership. If this was a call by the leadership, all the party leaders would have actively participated but they may not attend unless there are specific directions from the top leadership.

Demanding the Central government to approve the bills passed by Telangana Assembly for providing 42 per cent reservations to Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies, education and employment, Kavitha has given the call for Rail Roko. She has met several leaders including BJP R Krishnaiah seeking their support to the Rail Roko. “This Rail Roko will not just be a protest, but a declaration of Telangana BCs’ strength to the rulers in Delhi. We will take All BC organizations and leaders together in this protest”, MLC Kavitha said, calling upon the people to postpone their travel in Telangana. The BRS MLC had criticized the Congress-led state government, alleging it was conspiring to conduct local body elections without implementing the proposed 42 per cent reservations for BCs. “We will not allow elections without these reservations. The Congress government has merely sent the bills to the Centre and washed its hands off the responsibility,” she said.