Just In
BRS leaders stage protest in support of auto drivers
Demands the government to sanction Rs 10 lakh to kin of deceased auto drivers
Hyderabad : The Bharat Rashtra Samithi party leaders on Friday took up agitation program at Hyderguda MLA quarters demanding to solve the problems of auto drivers. Speaking on this occasion, former minister and MLA Harish Rao demanded the government to support the auto drivers. He demanded the government to sanction Rs 10k for Auto drivers as a support. It is said that 6.5 lakh auto workers are on the road due to free RTC bus travel for women. He demanded to sanction rs 10 lakh as compensation to the families of deceased auto drivers. The BRS leaders displayed placards to support the auto workers. After that, they left for the Assembly in autos.
BRS leaders who tried to enter the Assembly holding placards were stopped by the police. In this order, an argument took place between BRS leaders and the police. The security personnel did not allow the BRS MLCs wearing black scarves to enter the assembly. However, after some argument they were allowed.