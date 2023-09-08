BRS may face rebel trouble in Medak

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders are not happy with the party’s first choice in Medak Assembly segment as some of them have threatened to contest as rebels if the candidate is not changed.

The party has retained the ticket to Padma Devender Reddy from Medak However, the local leaders are not happy as they are alleging that the MLA and her husband were involved in corruption. The leaders, including former market committee chairman G Narender, a sarpanch Raji Reddy, Rajashekhar Reddy brought details of corruption by the MLA in the Edupayala Durga Bhavani Temple. The leaders demanded Padma and her husband to swear before the deity to prove they were not corrupt. They threatened that one of them would contest the election as a rebel if the party does not change the candidate.

The constituency has been bone of contention for the party leaders. Already senior leader and Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao has been demanding ticket to his son Rohit. He had commented against minister T Harish Rao. The BRS working president KT Rama Rao has condemned the comments but there was no action so far.

According to sources, Hanumanth Rao was preparing ground to leave the party before the leadership takes a decision. He has already made his intentions clear about seeking two seats for his family stating he also wants two seats on the lines of CM’s family.

The sources said before the party takes action against him, the MLA wants to shift to other parties. It is learnt that he has inquired with the corporators whether they will join him if he leaves the BRS. He was approached by the Congress party. However, it is not clear whether he will get two tickets in Congress because as per the Udaipur declaration, it will give one ticket to a family. The MLA is expected to take future course of action after September 10.