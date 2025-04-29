BRS model symbolises graft, anarchy: BJP

Hyderabad: BJP Legislative Party leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy has dubbed the BRS model as being synonymous with destruction, exploitation, corruption, undemocratic practices, anarchy, dictatorship, and family rule.

Addressing the media here on Monday, he lashed out at the BRS and the Congress party for joining hands to spread false propaganda against the BJP.

Maheshwar Reddy said the BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao’s remarks and accusations during his public meeting speech were baseless. “KCR was the one who destroyed Telangana since its formation,” he said.

“Despite spending Rs 150 crore, he could not even gather one lakh attendees. The BRS silver jubilee meeting was a complete failure. The people of Telangana are no longer inclined to believe KCR’s words. They have no face value,” he added.

Taking strong exception to KCR’s stance on Maoists in Chhattisgarh—suggesting that Naxalites should be invited for talks—raises several questions, Aleti pointed out.

He wondered why Maoists were not invited for talks by the BRS government and why there were several encounters during their rule.

“Do you only remember the Maoists now that you have lost power? Encounters also occurred when KCR was part of the Congress government in the undivided Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

The BJP LP leader said that people cannot forget the 10-year anti-people policies and economic crimes during the KCR reign. There is widespread disenchantment with the BRS, he said.

While the debt of the united Andhra Pradesh stood at Rs 70,000 crore, Telangana’s debt has skyrocketed to Rs eight lakh crore since its formation. The Kaleshwaram project, costing lakhs of crores, has not provided additional water to even a single acre. It is not a lift irrigation project, rather a return irrigation project,” he alleged.

“According to the National Dam Safety Authority report, significant quality defects and design flaws were found in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project. Thousands of crores were spent under the Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya schemes, primarily benefiting contractors. Lakhs of crores were misappropriated through the Dharani portal, and valuable endowment and forest lands were alienated.

The nine-and-a-half years of BRS rule have been detrimental to the people, who do not want such governance to continue. Both BRS, which garnered votes by claiming to have achieved Telangana state, and Congress, which now claims to bring in positive changes, have deceived the people,” Maheshwar Reddy claimed.