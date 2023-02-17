BRS MP Santosh adopts 1000 acres in Kondagattu for forest development

Hyderabad: In support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's decision to reconstruct the popular Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP and Green India Challenge head J Santosh Kumar announced to adopt above 1000-acre forest in the Kondagattu area to improve green cover.

Santosh said that the plantation programme will be launched on KCR's birthday on Friday. He said, "CM aspires for a Telangana that radiates green and spiritual auras along with development in all fields." In the first installment, he said that a plantation of 1000 acres will be taken up at the cost of Rs one crore. The remaining works will be completed in installments. The MP said that he has had a strong connection with Kondagattu from his childhood, as he visited that place several times with CM KCR.