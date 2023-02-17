  • Menu
BRS MP Santosh adopts 1000 acres in Kondagattu for forest development

BRS MP Santosh adopts 1000 acres in Kondagattu for forest development
BRS MP Santosh adopts 1000 acres in Kondagattu for forest development

Highlights

In support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to reconstruct the popular Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP and Green India Challenge head J Santosh Kumar announced to adopt above 1000-acre forest in the Kondagattu area to improve green cover.

Hyderabad: In support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's decision to reconstruct the popular Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP and Green India Challenge head J Santosh Kumar announced to adopt above 1000-acre forest in the Kondagattu area to improve green cover.

Santosh said that the plantation programme will be launched on KCR's birthday on Friday. He said, "CM aspires for a Telangana that radiates green and spiritual auras along with development in all fields." In the first installment, he said that a plantation of 1000 acres will be taken up at the cost of Rs one crore. The remaining works will be completed in installments. The MP said that he has had a strong connection with Kondagattu from his childhood, as he visited that place several times with CM KCR.

