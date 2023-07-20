  • Menu
BRS MPs demands PM’s statement in Parliament over Manipur incident

Hyderabad: The Monsoon Sessions of Parliament began on Thursday. After paying tributes to the recently deceased Members of Parliament, both the Houses...

Hyderabad: The Monsoon Sessions of Parliament began on Thursday. After paying tributes to the recently deceased Members of Parliament, both the Houses adjourned till noon. On the other hand, the BRS party gave an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Manipur riots. BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao gave this resolution to Lok Sabha Secretary General. In the resolution, BRS demanded that Prime Minister Modi should make a statement on the violence in Manipur.

On the other hand, KTR responded to the violence in Manipur through Twitter... and said that BRS members will raise the issue of violence in Manipur in both houses of Parliament. He said that the Central government will be demanded to respond in a proper manner to this incident. He demanded severe punishment for those who paraded two women naked in Manipur.



